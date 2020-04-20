Animals Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Birds Adhering to Coronavirus Guidelines Go Viral

Animals and birds following social distancing (Photo Credits: @onemogul1, @MehakMishra7 Twitter)

The coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes across countries. While people have been told multiple times that they have to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing if stepping outside for an emergency, however, many have been breaking all the rules. While people have not been following the rules diligently, people have taken to social media platforms sharing pictures and videos of animals and birds maintaining social distancing. Funny pictures of dogs, cats and birds lying on the road keeping considerable distance between each other have gone viral on the internet. Netizens have been widely sharing these pictures telling humans to follow their four-legged friends. Social Distancing Fail? Photo of COVIDIOTS 'Keeping Their Bags in Line And Chatting Together' Goes Viral.

These pictures serve as a good lesson for those who keep their bags in circles which are meant for people and sit together and talk. Multiple videos and pictures showing people failing to follow the basic guidelines have gone viral on social media platforms. It is unfortunate that people fail to follow the rules even as coronavirus continues to take the lives of people. Meanwhile, check out pictures of animals and birds being better listeners and followers of the government's orders. People Maintain Social Distancing Outside Liquor Stores in Kerala, Gets Praised on Social Media (Watch Video)

Check Out The Tweets Below:

When animals are following social distancing so why we are not following 🙏 It's my humble request that stay home and stay save keep following social distancing then only We fight against the coronavirus 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/I4MMr1BQru — Mehak Mishra (@MehakMishra7) April 18, 2020

Dogs And Peacocks!

🐕🦚 They are following Social Distancing might be they are not aware that COVID-19 is not transmitting in Animals 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sES7vZ5PbE — Ashok Rajput (@ashokrajput79) April 15, 2020

HAHAHA

Even animals like Goats are following Social Distancing too. Here is the example. #coronavirus #socialdistancing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iGKUywfD5i — Affaq (@OnlyAffaq) April 17, 2020

Everything Other Than Humans Are Following the Rules Diligently:

Social distancing has the animals separated too! pic.twitter.com/hqR5BBTfCh — Nataylia C. Ketchum (@onemogul1) April 19, 2020

Look at That!

Our animals in Walkabout Creek were out practicing their social distancing! We hope you are too! #BringingTheZooToYou #ClosedButStillCaring pic.twitter.com/3RtUq7y3Xd — Racine Zoo (@RacineZoo) April 19, 2020

Well, Yeah!

Even the animals and birds are doing social distancing . 🦢🧡🦢 pic.twitter.com/x8MY77BEV2 — #JohnnyBlackUK (@JohnnyBlackUK) April 19, 2020

Social Distancing in The Right Way!

These animals understood social distancing quite well and follow it strictly. We have great Tablighi people, who do not understand or do not want to understand social distancing. pic.twitter.com/rOuBvNrXPD — Indravadan (@iimistry) April 19, 2020

Nature Knows The Right Way!

Meanwhile, researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have warned that social distancing measures such as restrictions on public gatherings are of utmost importance and should be followed in the right way. Also, the restrictions may have to be followed intermittently for at least two more years to contain the spread of COVID-19 as teh vaccine has not been discovered yet.