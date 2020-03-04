Man Accidentally Recreates a 'Chemical Weapon Used in World War 1' At a Sauna Bath After Workout, Leaving Others Wheezing & Coughing! Here's What Happened

Sauna bath (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sauna baths don't just have health benefits but also give a refreshing feel after a stressful workout session. However, it can also prove to be one of the most dangerous places, if not taken care of well. Just like it happened for a Reddit user. This man is said to have accidentally recreated a "chemical weapon used in World War 1" that left so many people beating for breath and burning lungs. He has been labelled a "f***ing idiot" after he owned up to the mistake of trying to heat up the system a litte more. So here's what happened, this man reached the sauna after workout only to find it too full of people. He went ahead to find five more people in the sauna room. However, within 10 to 15 mins he realised taht he wasn't sweating at all and hence went ahead to pour some water on the rocks above the heating system.

Although, he did take the permission making sure everyone else was okay with making the room a bit hotter. He decided to take a wooden container and filled it with water from the pool located outside. He went ahead to splash the water on the rocks to generate more heat out from the steam. Very soon the man realised his mistake. He described the situation by saying, "The room got much hotter right away. For some reason, my eyes started burning and my lungs felt like they were on fire. Everyone in the room started wheezing and coughing. We all rushed to get out of the sauna (the door is pretty small) and it was complete chaos. I tried to figure out what was going on and I realized that the pool water is full of chlorine. When I poured it on the rocks, the steam it created must have irritated our eyes, and lungs."

"Sure enough after Googling around a bit when I got home I realized that what I essentially did was gas everyone in the sauna with chlorine gas... which is what was used in WW1 as a chemical weapon."

He may have accidentally created chlorine fumes that may have caused irritation in the eyes, nose and lungs. The Reddit post received a lot of negative comments criticising the man. One of the comments read, "That is the dumbest f***ing thing I've seen/heard/read about this week. You win."