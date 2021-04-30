Happy National Fitness Day 2021! The day is dedicated to fitness and wellness. While the country struggles with a staggering number of COVID-19 patients, the responsible people staying at home can take care of their health and fitness. With gyms closed and fitness centers not functioning, most of us are gaining weight. Today, obesity is one of the biggest health conditions caused by unhealthy lifestyle. Many people in India suffer from obesity. Many other health conditions are enabled by obesity. Today, on National Fitness Day 2021, here are some of the easy lifestyle tips to help you lose weight at home:

Lifestyle Tips To Lose Weight

In the morning, go for a walk, and simple exercises such as sprinting, spot jogging, brisk walking, or running. Walk fast 4-5 km daily in the morning and after 10 minutes, sit in a chair and drink lukewarm water. This method is considered effective to lose weight at home. How to Lose Weight Around the Waistline? Healthy Ways to Prevent Lockdown Weight and Keep it Off!

Aerobic Exercises, Skipping, Jumping Rope, Planks, Push-Ups and Pull-Ups, Squats, Lunges, etc. are some of the easy exercises that can be performed at home. The 5 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements on the Market for (2021).

Don't eat anything after your last meal which should be two hours before bedtime while keeping dinner light and easy to digest.

Eat a balanced and low-fat diet, rich in fiber and protein. Opt for a nutrient-rich diet plan containing green vegetables, fruits, curd, buttermilk, peeled pulses and nuts.

You could opt for intermittent fasting while consuming fruit juices and lukewarm water under professional guidance.

Yogasana such as triangle posture, Bhujangasana, Surya Namaskar, meditation, pranayama like- Bhastrika, Kapalbhati should be done daily.

Obesity is associated with a lot of other health issues and can cause many serious diseases. Due to obesity, serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, brain stroke, and cancer can be caused.

