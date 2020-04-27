How to Lose Weight Around the Waistline? Healthy Ways to Prevent Lockdown Weight and Keep it Off!

Belly fat (Photo credits: Pixabay)

There is only one viable way to stop the rise of COVID-19 cases. It is social distancing which can only be achieved with a strict lockdown. While many of us started the quarantine or the self-isolation period with good intentions, boredom, irritability, and a general sense of gloominess have begun to hit a lot of us. But there is one other side effect of the lockdown, and it is weight gain. It is impossible to escape the memes of lockdown weight on social media. Here's all you need to know about lockdown weight and how to lose it.

What is Lockdown Weight?

All the stress, anxiety and irritability are causing a lot of us to turn to comfort eating. As the weeks go by, we tend to give in more into mindless eating and drinking. You are now only a few steps away from the kitchen, and when things do not go right at work, a 3 pm KitKat or a Cadbury seems even more necessary. Plus, when we are chilling on the couch all day, we are not walking or moving around too much, we are not even burning the calories we are eating. Did the Buttons of Your Jeans Start to Social Distance From One Another? Here’s How Stress Gives You that Belly Fat During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Have a Healthy Relationship with Food

The first step to lose or prevent lockdown weight is to change your relationship with food. Have a proper eating schedule to prevent your meals from merging into one. Designate breaks for snacks, the same way you would do for meetings and calls at the office. This will help avoid mindless snacking throughout the day. Eat protein-rich snacks and meals to keep yourself full and satiated throughout the day. Also, do not resort to your refined flour biscuits and cookies when hungry.

Drink a Lot of Water

Drinking a lot of water can promote proper digestion and prevent you from getting bloated. But downing two glasses of water glasses before meals can make you feel fuller preventing you from overeating. Does Drinking Milk Everyday Cause Weight Gain? All That You Should Know About The Calcium Rich Fluid.

Take a Break from Soda and Sweetened Drinks

Water may not hit the same spot as a bottle of Coke, but getting rid of liquid sugar in your diet can drastically reduce your caloric intake without you really having to change anything about your food – a great deal when you think about it!

Make Exercise a Routine

Performing just a set of crunches will not give you a six-pack ab. The only way to see real changes in your body is to stick to a fitness programme and practice it regularly. So whether it is yoga or Pilates, be consistent with your practice.

Perform High-Intensity At-Home Workouts

Alternating between periods of high-intensity exercises like burpees and squat jumps and short recovery periods, you will be able to burn body fat more efficiently. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

In the end, make sleep a priority. When you do not sleep enough, the hormones that moderate your appetite goes out of whack, making you eat way more than your body needs. Establish a consistent bedtime to keep your appetite hormones in check.