National Keto Day is annually celebrated on January 5 to make people aware of the benefit of having this low carb diet. In order to follow a ketogenic diet, few important things need to be kept in mind, apart from just focussing on food high in fat and low in carbs. While following a keto diet, the body gets into the state of ketosis which where fats are converted into ketones in the liver to provide energy to the body. On the occasion of National Keto Day 2021, we will share five key tips for beginners who follow the ketogenic diet. Keto Diet: What are The Best and Worst Fats to Eat for Ketosis?

National Keto Day was founded on January 5, 2019, by The Vitamin Shoppe highlight the many health benefits a keto lifestyle offers. The ketogenic diet as a modern health strategy started in the 1920s, as a treatment for epilepsy in both children and adults. Keto diet is effective for weight loss and healthy blood sugar. People generally follow a standard ketogenic diet is a very low carb, moderate protein and high-fat diet. It typically contains 70 per cent fat, 20 per cent protein and only 10 per cent carbs. The other types of the keto diet are cyclical ketogenic diet, targeted ketogenic diet and high protein ketogenic diet. How Bodybuilders Should Follow Ketogenic Diet for Muscle Maintenance?

Five Keto Diet Tips For Beginners

1. Foods to Eat & Avoid: Foods rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, whole eggs, salmon, the turkey should be included maximum in the keto diet. Keto 2.0 insist on avoiding foods high in saturated fat like red meats. All sugary foods, grains, starches and alcoholic drinks should be avoided. Also, fruits like berries are only recommended while following a ketogenic diet. Keto 2.0 is Here! Here's How It Fills The Gaps Left by The Original Ketogenic Diet.

2. Get Enough Fibres: Consumption of fibre while on the ketogenic diet can speed up metabolism, balance hormones and create a feeling of fullness. Try to get fibres from non-starchy vegetables, nuts, seeds, and berries instead of traditional high-fibre foods like grains, beans to name a few.

3. Balancing Electrolytes Level: When the body enters into a ketosis state, kidneys excrete more water and electrolytes. Try to get the required sodium and potassium for your body to function well from non-starchy veggies, such as asparagus, kale, bell peppers and arugula.

4. Prepare an After Plan: Ketogenic diet cannot be followed for a long time after the result is achieved, there should be a shift in eating pattern. Probably a healthier diet with restricted calorie count can be followed after the following keto for a long time.

5. Keto Flu: The keto flu is a term that refers to the period after you start the diet when your body is adjusting to burning fat for energy. This might have an adverse effect on a few people, like lethargies, laziness and constipation problem. Always consult your family doctor before changing an eating pattern on daily basis.

On National Keto Day 2021, you can opt to adopt a ketogenic lifestyle and achieve weight loss goals. However, be sure to discuss the proper meal plan for a ketogenic diet with an expert and also thorough yourself with both the positive and negative side of this low carb high-fat diet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).