Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients: Do we Finally Have a Cure for the Novel Coronavirus? Here's How it Works!

blood donation. (Photo Credits: rdelarosa/Pixabay)

The deadly coronavirus has infected millions over the world, and yet there is no treatment available to treat the disease. While scientists and doctors are exploring drugs and vaccines and multiple other therapies, convalescent plasma therapy has recently been in the limelight to treat COVID-19 patients. Nearly 100 research institutes in the country have shown interest to study the safety and efficacy of plasma therapy in treating COVID-19. Several states like Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have already started to use plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients. Here's what we know so far.

How Does Plasma Therapy Work to Treat COVID-19 Patients?

When a pathogen like the novel coronavirus infects the body, the immune system produces antibodies to fight against the virus. The antibody can be found in the blood plasma of a recovered patient. Did you know that the plasma constitutes around 55% of blood in the human body? In plasma therapy, the antibody is taken from the recovered patient and injected into a sick person's body. The antibody then creates passive immunisation in the ailing patient to combat the virus and recover. This technique can be used to achieve immediate short-term immunisation against infectious agents.

What is The Procedure Involved in Plasma Therapy?

The plasma with antibody is collected from the blood drawn from a recovered person. The extracted plasma is then administered to the sick patient. That said, with no approved treatments for COVID-19, critical patients are supported with supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation. Besides, case-to-case basis treatment is administered to patients depending on their comorbidity conditions. However, researchers are seeing positive results from plasma therapy and claim that it could emerge as a possible treatment for the deadly virus.

How is Plasma Therapy Being Used in India?

The ICMR has permitted states to perform this experimental procedure on severe COVID-19 patients through clinical trials. The decision comes following improvement in the condition of a patient at Max Hospital, Saket. While plasma therapy is not yet recommended as a standard treatment, the government has announced that it will aggressively push for plasma therapy trials. They will seek the centre's nod as a treatment based on the results.

Bottomline: While the therapy is still experimental, many doctors are using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those with COVID-19 severe infections. A clean chit on plasma therapy will give new hope in COVID-19 treatment.