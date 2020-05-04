Madonna Attends Steven Klein's Birthday Party After Claiming She Tested Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies

Madonna (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

While majority of them are honestly following the rules, some are hell bent on taking it seriously. There are reports of some people even violating the social distancing rules. International singing sensation, Madonna recently claimed that she was tested positive for Coronavirus antibody. However, now it is reported that she was also seen breaking the social distancing rule by attending a party after the announcement! Selena Gomez Is Working on New Music in Quarantine, Singer Has Set Up a Small Recording Studio at Her Home (View Pic).

A video went viral where she is seen flouting the rules for photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein's birthday party. She was accompanied by eight more people. She was also not wearing any mask or gloves or other protective suit while attending this gathering. This celebration was virtually joined by many other fans but the singer was present at the party in person.

Earlier, in her 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV, she claimed, "Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining." It is yet unknown whether what she claimed was true and whether the attendees were aware of her health update.