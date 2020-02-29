Shoving Potatoes Up Your Butt To Cure Haemorrhoids is The Worst. Idea. Ever. Here's Why!

Do not shove potatoes up your butt (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Time and again experts have had to deal with strange home remedies surface out of nowhere. These weird home remedies are no less than self-harm, honestly. Why, you ask? These home remedies are not at all backed by science and also gets you to try weird items. To add to the never-ending list of such stupid home remedies, comes this one that includes shoving frozen potatoes up your butt to cute haemorrhoids. Yes, it is as bizarre as it sounds. According to reports, many websites have been claiming that shoving potatoes up your butt can help you get rid of haemorrhoids and it is now worrying experts. Inserting potatoes up rectum is no joke. It is dangerous and doesn't work. From Garlic to Herb ‘Sticks!’ Things You Should Never Put into Your Vagina.

Usually, the instructions for trying out this home remedy goes that you take a slice of frozen potatoes and then insert that into your anus. You leave that inside for about 30 seconds and keep doing that in 3-4 days if you do not get desired results. They say that since potatoes have astringent properties they can help relieve the pain and itchy sensation and the icy feeling helps too. Herb-Infused Stick to ‘Clean’ and Tighten Vagina and Increase Sexual Pleasure Makes Twitter See Red and Experts Scream NO!

Does Inserting Potatoes Up Your Anus Cure Haemorrhoids aka Piles?

The answer is a big No. Haemorrhoids is a big health concern that requires immediate professional help and not some vegetable up your butt. Not only is there no medical evidence that putting frozen potatoes inside the anus can help cure piles, but it can instead have a negative effect on your health. Health professions have urged people to not try this out at home. First of all, you might end up hurting your anal canal when you are trying to shove the pieces of potatoes. Plus the astringent properties present in the potatoes are very bad for your anal environment. It may instead harm the sensitive tissues in the anal area.

But if you are really looking for home remedies might help you get rid of piles, you must know that the answer lies in the amount of fibre in your diet and the number of fluids you consume. Eat fibre-rich food and drink plenty of water but if you are still not relieved, please visit an expert.