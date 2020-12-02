The Voice Mexico star Demara Gerardo 'Jerry' Demara passed at 42 at a hospital in Brawley, California. The star was in severe pain from quite some time which he shared with his fans on social media. Demara had appeared on The Voice Mexico in 2012 and after receiving vitamin injections, he was in "incredible pain", shortly after which he passed away. Demara had posted a video saying he had accidentally injected himself with vitamins on three different days and that after that he has been in immense pain. Claudia Plascencia, wrote on social media that her husband had been "delirious and vomiting" before he was rushed to the hospital suffering from "unbearable" pain.

On Saturday, Demara who clearly looked unwell shared a video on his Facebook page from the hospital, explaining how he was having "a problem in [my] buttocks." He further said, "I put the last injection the day before yesterday but on the same side. I am in incredible pain. I have had it for six hours. You can see how I am. I truly have a sense of helplessness."

What Are Vitamin Injection Shots?

The married dad-of-two went on to say that he had mistakenly injected himself with vitamins on three different days. Demara did not specify the type of vitamins he had used. Vitamin injections have been popular among some celebrities seeking to increase their energy levels. Born in Baja California, Mexico, Demara rose to fame in 2012 when he appeared on The Voice Mexico, known as La Voz. In 2018, his six-track record Brindemos earned a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Regional Album category, reported Billboard.com.

