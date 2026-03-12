New York, March 12: A high-profile US military aircraft, popularly known as the "Doomsday Plane," sparked a wave of public concern after it was spotted performing low-altitude exercises at Fresno Yosemite International Airport earlier this week. The Boeing E-6B Mercury, a critical component of the nation’s nuclear command and control system, conducted a series of "touch-and-go" landing drills on March 8. While airport officials have characterised the maneuvers as routine training, the timing has intensified public anxiety as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate.

The sightings in Fresno follow a series of similar military movements across the United States. Just two months prior, a Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, the Air Force's version of the Doomsday platform, made a rare appearance at Los Angeles International Airport, and additional E-6B activity has been reported near Washington, D.C. Military analysts note that while these exercises are scheduled months in advance, their visibility in civilian airspace often serves as a silent reminder of strategic readiness during periods of international instability. Iran’s 3 Conditions To End War With US and Israel; Rights, Reparations and Guarantee Against Future Aggression.

‘Doomsday Plane’ Sparks World War 3 Fears: The Role of the E-6B Mercury

The Boeing E-6B Mercury is a 150-foot-long airborne command post designed to provide survivable and endurable communications for the US government. Its primary mission, known as "Take Charge and Move Out" (TACAMO), ensures that the President and Secretary of Defense can maintain contact with nuclear-armed submarines, bombers, and missile silos during a national emergency.

Unlike standard military transports, the E-6B is hardened against electromagnetic pulses (EMP) and is equipped with dozens of specialized antennas. It is capable of staying airborne for up to 72 hours with mid-air refueling, effectively acting as a "flying Pentagon" if ground-based command centers are disabled. Donald Trump Says US Could Knock Out Iran’s Electricity Infrastructure Within an Hour (Watch Video).

Why Fresno Yosemite International Airport?

Local residents expressed unease as the massive gray jet circled the Central Valley for nearly two hours. However, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is a frequent choice for military training due to its long runways and advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS).

"It is common for various military aircraft to conduct training operations here," said Vikkie Calderon, a spokesperson for the airport. "Our geographical location and technical capabilities make Fresno an optimal choice for a wide range of maneuvers, from routine touches to complex approach simulations."

The recent surge in Doomsday Plane activity coincides with "Operation Epic Fury," a series of ongoing military operations in the Middle East. Reports of US and Israeli strikes on strategic targets have led to retaliatory threats, placing US Strategic Command on a heightened state of alert.

The Pentagon has declined to comment specifically on the Fresno drills, citing operational security. However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously addressed similar sightings in California, stating that such flights are often part of "readiness tours" intended to demonstrate the resilience of the US defense manufacturing ecosystem and strategic deterrence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (LA Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).