Columbus, March 14: Tommy Thompson, the former deep-sea research scientist who discovered one of the most significant shipwrecks in American history, has been released from federal prison. His release, confirmed by the federal Bureau of Prisons, marks the end of a decade-long legal saga involving missing gold coins, investor lawsuits, and years spent as a fugitive.

The 73-year-old explorer gained international fame in 1988 when he located the S.S. Central America, popularly known as the "Ship of Gold," which sank off the coast of South Carolina in 1857. While the find was initially celebrated as a historic achievement, it eventually led to a protracted legal battle over the distribution of the recovered fortune, which included thousands of pounds of California Gold Rush-era treasure. Gold Rush After ‘Chhaava’ in Burhanpur: Villagers Dig Fields Near Madhya Pradesh’s Asirgarh Fort To Excavate Mughal-Era Gold Coins After Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Movie; Video Surfaces.

Tommy Thompson: The Legal Battle Over the Missing Coins

The complications for Thompson began in 2005 when investors who funded his venture sued him, alleging they had not received their share of the proceeds from a USD 50 million sale of gold bars and coins. The dispute intensified over the whereabouts of 500 specific gold coins minted from the ship’s haul, valued at approximately USD 2.5 million.

In 2012, an Ohio federal judge issued a warrant for Thompson’s arrest after he failed to appear in court. He remained a fugitive for three years before authorities tracked him to a Florida hotel in 2015. Following his capture, he was held in contempt of court for refusing to disclose the location of the missing coins, a charge that kept him behind bars for significantly longer than typical contempt sentences.

Thompson's Decade of Incarceration and Contempt

Although federal law generally limits jail time for civil contempt to 18 months, Thompson remained imprisoned because a federal appeals court ruled in 2019 that his refusal violated a specific plea agreement. Throughout his incarceration, Thompson maintained that he did not know the current location of the gold, asserting that the items had been turned over to a trust in Belize. Did Locals Really Discover Gold in the Euphrates River in Syria? What Is the Prophecy of Prophet Muhammad About the Euphrates River? Complete Fact-Check of Viral Claims.

Just over a year ago, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley determined that continued imprisonment for civil contempt was no longer likely to produce the desired information. Consequently, Thompson began serving a concurrent two-year sentence for skipping his 2012 court hearing, leading to his final release last Wednesday.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).