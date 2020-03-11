'Vulva Masks' to 'Brighten and Hydrate' Your Vagina! Yet Another 'Vaginal Wellness' Product You Don't Need, Here's Why

Vulva Masks (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Vaginas have become source commercialisation in the past decade way more than we ever imagined. Countless products have taken over the market and experts can only do so much to spread awareness that your vagina doesn't require any external for to clean, whiten, rejuvenate or tighten the vagina. The latest product to join the list is "Vulva masks". These masks to brighten and hydrate the vaginal area have emerged as a trend that no one asked for. But does our vulvas really need any factory manufactured mask, or legit anything to make it glow? Right from inserting jade eggs for "detoxified vaginas" to using toothpaste to tighten your vagina, experts have made it extremely clear that you do not need anything else to keep your vagina "healthy" or "pretty". From Garlic to Herb ‘Sticks!’ Things You Should Never Put into Your Vagina.

Why Should You Not Use 'Vulva Masks'

Various experts have said this time and again, that a healthy vagina has its own cleaning mechanism and any other kind of fragrant, packaged product for the vaginal area will only affect teh pH level of the vagina and cause irritation. The vulva is a raw, sensitive part of the vagina and any kind of outside agent may act as irritant because of having astringent properties. An expert tells Healthline he is concerned about the allergic reactions that the masks may cause. He’s also said that women "may use the masks to treat vaginal health issues instead of going to a doctor for care."

This is not the first time such stupid vaginal "healing products" have taken over the internet, leaving experts worried. Last year, a healing stick known as "Jamu sticks" were being sold claiming to "clean" and "tighten" the vagina. It also claimed to increase sexual pleasure. A few months ago, doctors had to warn women against inserting parsley up their vaginas to induce periods. That is not it, Inserting garlic into Vagina to "cure" yeast infection went viral last year too. This bad idea was highly criticised by doctors.