Woman With Big Boobs Weighing Almost 3 Kgs Each and 'Hit Her Face While Having Sex' Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery! Know More About Gigantomastia

Most people think that being well-endowed in the breasts department is a blessing. Well, not always. At least, for this woman with gigantic size 40I boobs didn't have it easy for her. She claims that her enormous boobs would hit her face while having sex and also clapped hard while walking. Amongst the numerous, daily life problems she faced, her humongous breasts had physically and mentally drained her. However, her life has been transformed after getting a breast reduction done, reports The Sun. Senetisiwe Ginindza suffers from Gigantomastia that causes her breasts to grow to an unproportionate size. Big-Boobs Instagram Model, Pamela Odame Watara Claims Influential People Ready to Pay $1000 to Touch Her Huge Breasts; Check Out Hot Videos.

While Ginindza received a lot of attention, she felt like she was being objectified. Her "watermelon" breasts weigh about 6.5lbs(2.94kgs) each as she suffered from the big breast condition gigantomastia. The 23-year-old otherwise has a petite figure but her boobs used to be so heavy before the breast reduction surgery that she had to stop wearing her bra. The weight of her breasts would give her blisters because the bra strap would dig into her skin. Want Bigger Boobs? Beware, This Woman's Botched up Breast Implants Turned Them Into 'Rocks'! Know about Capsular Contracture.

Ginindza who is based out of Midrange, South Africa was so conscious of her breasts that she had stopped going out of her house to in fear of "lewd comments from strangers who would touch her without her permission and ask whether her breasts were fake," she said to the Sun. “I was 15 when my breasts suddenly grew very large in a short space of time and when I started wearing a bra I was a D cup." UK Woman's Breasts Won't Stop Growing! Mother With 48J Bra Size Suffers From Macromastia.

Further describing her agony she said, "They’d hit my face and I’d have to hold them because my back was always in pain because they were so heavy. Sometimes it would be uncomfortable when someone’s excited about them and you just feel like an object fulfilling someone's fantasies. In terms of practicality, it'll come as no surprise that Senetisiwe struggled to find bras for her I-cup breasts." However, she finally decided to get a breast reduction surgery done, which she says was a life-changing decision. Instagram Model With Natural 34KK Boobs Shares Bizarre Messages She Gets From Stalkers.

What is Gigantomastia?

Not very common this condition, also known as breast hypertrophy and macromastia causes breasts to grow out of proportion. The rare condition affects very few women but its causes are unknown. It causes excessive growth of female breast tissues. Since, it is not known why this condition is caused, it can happen to anybody, usually when the female hits puberty. It also happens during pregnancy and sometimes as a side-effect of certain medications. Breasts of women having this condition have been known to grow over a few days or even weeks. In some cases, they grow over the years but become bigger than the normal body proportion.

Women having the condition usually suffer breast pain, back pain, issues with posture if not treated in time it can make daily chores difficult. When it comes to the treatment, one can opt for breast-reduction surgery. Boobie Secrets 101: 9 Funny and Crazy Things Girls Do With Their Boobs Secretly You Wished You Knew.

"I was so happy to be out, feeling light with my body looking in proportion - and being seen. I can do so much in the day now, I have more energy and endurance and can do anything whether it’s being intimate with someone or sports. It’s so much easier to pick clothes and I can wear anything I want - dressing up and wearing new outfits is what I’m excited about now." she described in happiness post-surgery to the esteemed media portal.