Durango, September 26: A tragic case has emerged from Durango, Mexico, where a 14-year-old girl, Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo, died under controversial circumstances following an alleged cosmetic surgery that her father claims was carried out without his knowledge. According to reports, Paloma died on September 20, just a week after undergoing a breast augmentation and butt lift procedure.

Her official death certificate listed the cause of death as cerebral edema due to a respiratory illness. However, her father, Carlos Arellano, insists the surgery was directly responsible. He accused authorities of trying to conceal the truth, pointing out the suspiciously rapid issuance of the death certificate. “Her death certificate falsely stated ‘illness’ as the cause of death in an attempt to cover up the truth,” Carlos alleged. ‘Pfizer Boob Job?’: 19-Year-Old Girl Diagnosed With Rare Condition As Breasts Grow To Triple G After COVID-19 Vaccination in Canada.

Carlos revealed he was unaware of the surgery until the funeral, when he noticed scars and implants on his daughter’s body. Shocked, he filed a formal complaint the day after the funeral, demanding accountability and justice. “I demand that all those responsible be investigated,” he said, raising doubts about whether the procedure was performed legally and under safe medical conditions. New York: Woman Dies After Unlicensed Surgeon Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery at Home.

The Prosecutor’s Office in Mexico has since confirmed that an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances behind Paloma’s death and the alleged unauthorized operation. Authorities are now tasked with determining where the surgery took place, who performed it, and whether medical malpractice or criminal negligence occurred.

Paloma’s death has sparked outrage and grief, highlighting concerns about minors undergoing cosmetic procedures without proper consent. As investigations progress, her family continues to push for justice, alleging a cover-up and demanding that those involved in the unauthorised surgery and its aftermath be held accountable.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dailymail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).