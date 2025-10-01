Every year, Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is observed in the month of October to increase awareness about breast cancer, support those affected, and emphasize the importance of early detection. In the US, this day is called as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM). This annual international health campaign is organised by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 falls in the month of October. From Early Signs to Types, All FAQs About Breast Cancer Answered!

The month-long event promotes knowledge about breast cancer risks, symptoms, and screening methods like mammograms. The theme of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 is not yet decided. In this article, let’s know more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 dates, history and significance of the annual event.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 Dates

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 is observed in the month of October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month History

In the US, NBCAM was founded in 1985 in partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries. The aim of the NBCAM was to promote mammography as the most effective weapon in the fight against breast cancer. In 1993, Evelyn Lauder, Senior Corporate Vice President of the Estée Lauder Companies, founded the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and established the pink ribbon as its symbol.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Significance

Breast Cancer Awareness Month holds deep significance as it unites people across the world in the fight against one of the most common cancers among women. The awareness campaigns encourage regular screenings, mammograms, and self-examinations as early detection can save lives by identifying cancer at a treatable stage. A variety of events are organised around the world, including webinars, seminars and the pink illumination of landmark buildings. Pink ribbons and events show unity with survivors and patients, while honouring those who lost their lives.

