Breastfeeding isn't easy. It can sometimes be very discomforting and need an extra pair of hands. So if you are a new dad, along with cuddling, nappy changing and playing with the baby, you should also assist your partner when she nurses the baby. Your support can go a long way, in helping her overcome the challenges that come with breastfeeding. Sure you can help her with the household chores so she can rest for a while, here are all the other things you can do to support her while breastfeeding.

Bring the Baby to Her

If the baby wakes up every two to three hours for food, why not, carry the baby to your partner? She should not always be the only one to rush to the baby. Help her out with other chores like putting the baby to sleep as well.

Help Your Baby Burp

You must make your baby burp after every feed to prevent gas and other digestive troubles. To make your baby burp, rub your baby's back for ten minutes. This will help lessen one work for your partner, and she can even go to bed in peace.

Massage Your Partner's Feet and Back

Ask your partner if she requires anything or wishes to relax with some music on. Massage her neck and feet to help her feel relaxed. Talk to her or help her to grab her favourite book, or open Netflix if she wants to watch the show she loves.

Be a Good Listener

Your partner may have several complaints while breastfeeding, so do not turn a deaf ear to her. Be patient and listen to her. Calm her down and let her know that you are there to help her.

If you have older kids, take the responsibility of keeping them occupied. Feed them or play with them while your partner nurtures and focuses on the little one.

