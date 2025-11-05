The sudden and shocking death of Iris Hsieh Yu-Hsin, a 31-year-old Taiwanese influencer and OnlyFans creator known online as “Nurse Goddess,” has taken a grim turn. Malaysian police have reclassified her death as murder after new evidence surfaced, turning what was initially believed to be a natural death into a full-fledged criminal investigation. Samantha Lawrence, Wee Papa Girl Rapper, Dies at 55.

Iris Hsieh Found Dead - View Post

🚨Iris Hsieh Found Dead#Taiwanese influencer and ex-nurse #IrisHsieh (“Nurse Goddess”) was found dead in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub on Oct 22, reportedly from a heart attack. She had been working on a video project with Malaysian rapper #Namewee. 文化の日 #paobc Borja pic.twitter.com/GXt06b9q9X — Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) November 3, 2025

Iris Hsieh Found Dead in Hotel Bathtub

Iris was found dead on October 22, 2025, inside the bathtub of a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur, where she had been staying while working on a video project with Malaysian rapper Namewee (Wee Meng Chee). At first, authorities suspected a heart attack or sudden medical collapse, but doubts quickly arose, especially from Iris’s family, who insisted she was in good health and had no medical issues.

Hotel Staff Find Iris Hsieh Unresponsive in Bathtub

According to reports, hotel staff discovered Iris’s body around 1:40 PM when she failed to respond to repeated knocks. She was found lying unresponsive in the bathtub. Local outlets, including People and Channel News Asia, reported that Namewee was present at the scene and attempted CPR before calling for help. Authorities initially recorded the incident as a sudden death, but her family’s scepticism and inconsistencies in the early findings pushed investigators to take a closer look. Odia Rapper Abhinav Singh Aka Juggernaut Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru; Family Alleges Harassment by Wife.

Iris Hsieh Death Reclassified As Murder by Police

After reviewing CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements, police found several irregularities that contradicted the original report. As a result, the case was reclassified under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code, murder. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed that a detailed murder probe is now underway. He said investigators are questioning multiple individuals linked to Iris’s final hours and have gathered strong evidence that could lead to a major arrest soon. “We are treating this as a murder case based on new findings. The investigation is ongoing, and we expect to make key arrests once forensic and toxicology reports are finalised,” Fadil told Channel News Asia.

Rapper Namewee Arrested on Drug Charges

In a shocking twist, Namewee, who had been collaborating with Iris on a creative video project, was arrested on drug charges after police allegedly found pills in the hotel room, as confirmed by Malay Mail. While the musician has denied using drugs or having any connection to Iris’s death, he told The Straits Times, “I am deeply saddened by what happened and hope the truth will come out soon.” Police are reportedly awaiting the toxicology report to determine if any substances played a role in Iris’s death.

Fans Mourn Taiwanese Influencer Iris Hsieh’s Tragic Death

The death of Iris Hsieh, affectionately known as “Nurse Goddess” for her former nursing career and online persona has devastated fans in both Taiwan and Malaysia. With over half a million Instagram followers, Iris was among Taiwan’s top creators on OnlyFans, admired for her charm, beauty, and confidence. Her sudden passing has sparked widespread grief and raised concerns about influencer safety abroad, especially for creators traveling alone for collaborations or content projects. “She was kind, hardworking, and always positive,” one fan wrote online. “She left her job as a nurse to chase her dreams, it’s heartbreaking that her story ended this way.” Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34; Rapper Was Known for Songs ‘Type of Way’, ‘Flex’ Among Others.

Investigation Continues Into Iris Hsieh’s Mysterious Death

Authorities in Kuala Lumpur continue to analyse forensic evidence and toxicology results to determine Iris’s true cause of death. Meanwhile, her family and fans are calling for a transparent investigation and justice for the beloved influencer. As the mystery deepens, the tragic death of Iris Hsieh, the “Nurse Goddess,” serves as a chilling reminder of how fame, travel, and trust can intertwine with danger leaving the world waiting for the truth behind her final moments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People and Channel News Asia), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

