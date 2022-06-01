Every year June is observed as World Infertility Awareness Month. This time of the year spreads awareness about fertility. There are unusual signs that indicate whether a woman is fertile or not, including irregular or abnormal menstrual cycles, pain during intercourse, unexpected vaginal bleeding and most importantly, the inability to get pregnant despite having unprotected sex for years. There are a few ways to overcome infertility, including eating a balanced diet, quitting habits like smoking and drinking, stress management, and most importantly to be aware of the fertile window, the time period when the egg should be released. COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Cause Infertility, Says Health Ministry.

Causes of Female Infertility

Having troubles with the uterus; If a woman has some problems with her uterus like polyps, neoplasms, scars, adhesions, ectopic pregnancy, etc., it can hinder pregnancy. These problems can make implantation difficult or increase the risk of miscarriage. In some cases, the cervix produces mucus, which obstructs sperm from travelling through the cervix to the uterus.

Ovulation disorders: Ovulation disorders can cause problems with ovulation or the production of reproductive hormones. This can lead to abnormal ovulation or lack of ovulation in the woman.

P.C.O. S (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome): PCOS refers to a condition in which the ovaries produce multiple follicles, each containing immature eggs. This condition causes the egg is not able to mature even by fertilization.

STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease): Diseases spread through sexual activities can impact fertility.

Gonorrhoea can cause inflammation and scarring of the fallopian tubes. These marks block the way for the sperm to reach the egg, as a result of which the egg is not fertilized properly.

Irregular eating: As we know that irregular eating also leads to irregular weight gain, which can lead to ovulation disorder.

Consumption of alcohol or drugs: Consuming alcohol or drugs in excess can reduce fertility. Along with this, they also affect the condition of embryo formation.

Studies show that more than 15 percent of people suffer from infertility and it can affect both partners individually. This can interfere with the pregnancy, however, there are safe, effective treatments and remedies for infertility that prove to be very helpful.

