World Schizophrenia Day 2020: Do People with Schizophrenia Have Double Personalities? Top Myths About the Mental Health Condition Busted!

Brain (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

There is no denying that there is a lot of stigma and myths surrounding mental health illnesses in the world. Schizophrenia is one of the most misunderstood mental health illness. While people are aware that schizophrenia is a mental health condition, they really do not know what it is all about. We debunk the top myths surrounding schizophrenia to break the taboos of surrounding this disease and to gain a better understanding of the condition. Read on till the end.

Myth 1: Every Schizophrenia Patient is Highly Dangerous

While Bollywood has always depicted people with mental disorders as extremely volatile, this is far from the truth. It is true that a few schizophrenia patients get violent outbursts, most of them are non-violent. A study conducted by Oxford University observed 13,806 schizophrenia patients and found that only 23% of them were convicted of a violent offence. Was Phoebe Buffay From FRIENDS Schizophrenic? Popular Fan Theory Says So.

Myth 2: People with Schizophrenia Have Double Personalities

All the air about people with schizophrenia have double personalities is completely false. The mental health condition has a wide range of symptoms, and no two individuals suffer from the same symptoms. While the word 'schizo' means split, it does not refer to the patient's personality but their cognitive functioning.

Myth 3: People Can't Recover from Schizophrenia

While schizophrenia patients need to be on medications for a long time, it doesn't mean that the disease cannot be treated. A study performed by the Annals of General Psychiatry found that the recovery rate among schizophrenia patients in India were as high as 30%. Experts Find New Approach for Treating Schizophrenia.

Myth 4: All Schizophrenia Patients Hallucinate

Hallucinations or hearing voices and seeing things are a common symptom of schizophrenia but these are not the only symptoms. The symptoms of this mental health disorder vary from one person to another and it also includes symptoms like organisation and lack of social interest. How People with Schizophrenia Experience Emotions.

Also note that schizophrenia patients can lead a normal life even though they may need treatment and sometimes hospitalisation in acute cases. In fact, many patients do not need to be constantly monitored and are capable of living an independent life.