It is World TB Day 2021 on March 24. The global burden of TB is only increasing. There are about 27 lakh TB patients in our country. The number of people dying from TB in our country is rising, so much so that our country stands second on the basis of the number of deaths due to TB in the whole world. Diabetes is one of the co-morbidities that worsens TB treatment. Due to TB, it is also difficult to control diabetes. TB is the main disease that is killing HIV patients on a large scale as well. There is a 21-time more chance of TB in HIV patients than in normal people. According to research, 25 percent of HIV patients in our country die due to TB.

World TB Day 2021 Date, Theme and Significance

World TB Day is observed every year on March 24. The main purpose of celebrating World TB Day is to inform people about TB and also the impact of TB on their health, society and the economy of the country. The theme or theme of World TB Day 2021 is 'The Clock is Ticking'. The main objective of celebrating World TB Day is that awareness, adequate funding, proper institutions and the government's support, we can fight TB without any discrimination.

What Is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease. The bacteria of TB is spread through the breath. It is also spread by particles coming out of the mouth when sneezing or coughing. There was a time when TB was incurable in our country but now treatment is possible. TB can be completely cured by getting complete treatment at the right time. In such a situation, there is no need to panic in case of TB diagnosis. Often, TB is not detected in time. This is because people are not aware of it and keep ignoring the symptoms for a long time. In such a situation, it is very important to know about TB. Let's know more about the symptoms, causes and treatment methods of TB

Tuberculosis Symptoms

Cough is a major symptom of TB. If you have been coughing for more than three weeks, do not ignore it.

Bleeding cough

Pain in breathing

Constant weight loss

Dizziness

Sweating

Cold

Loss of appetite

Tuberculosis Causes

TB is an infectious disease that spreads through air and breath. When a TB patient coughs or sneezes, exposure to particles emanating from it can cause TB. Apart from this, there are some factors that further increase the risk of TB in you. They are:

HIV AIDS

Diabetes

Kidney problems

Cancer

Tuberculosis Treatment

TB treatment is entirely possible. It is treated free in government hospitals and DOT centres. The most important thing is that the treatment lasts till the TB is completely cured. If left in the middle, the bacteria develop immunity against the drugs and make the treatment quite difficult as common medicines do not affect.

DOTS

DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment Short Course) is a campaign to treat TB. This includes everything from free TB treatment to recovery. In this campaign, the health workers give the medicine to the patient in front of them so that the patient does not forget to take the medicine. Health workers also counsel the patient and his family. Also, keep a watch on the patient even after treatment. It has up to 95% success rate.

If someone is diagnosed with TB, they should avoid going to public places. Even if you are going out of the house, go with a mask so that other people do not come in contact with this bacteria. Stay in touch with the doctor and complete the treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).