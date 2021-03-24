World TB Day is observed every year on March 24 to create awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis (TB) and efforts to eliminate the disease. This infectious disease also becomes the cause of death for many people. World TB Day is one of eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). World TB Day also marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. Meanwhile, on the occasion of World TB Day 2021, we bring you five types of foods that should be eaten by tuberculosis patients. World TB Day 2021 Messages, Quotes and Images Take Over Social Media to Spread Awareness on Tuberculosis.

The theme for World TB Day 2021 is ‘The Clock is Ticking’ which conveys the message that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders. This theme is designed keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has put the end TB progress at risk, and to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with WHO’s drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. Let's speak about diet for TB patients. A person with TB should aim to have three meals and three snacks each day to increase the amount of food they eat. A TB patient usually faces the problem of poor appetite, hence, the diet designed for them should help solve this issue.

Types of Foods For TB Patients

1. Whole grain cereals which are rich in B complex vitamins should be eaten in moderation by TB patients as this will strengthen their inner body strength that can help fight diseases.

2. As TB patients tend to experience loss in appetite, it is essential for them to indulge in protein-rich foods like eggs, paneer and soya chunks as they are quite rich in this macronutrient.

3. Foods rich in Vitamin A, C and E like orange, mango, sweet pumpkin, carrots, guava, amla and tomato must be included in the daily diet regime of TB patients.

4. Calorie dense foods like peanut chikki, ragi, cereal and banana should be included in TB patients diet. These foods are nutrient-rich and can meet up the rising metabolic demands of the TB patients which can prevent further weight loss.

5. Nuts and seeds like sunflower seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds which are rich in zinc are quite beneficial for TB patients.

The food types mentioned above can help TB patients stay healthy and lead an active lifestyle. On World TB Day 2021, spread important message and information about tuberculosis and play a role in spreading awareness about this disease.

