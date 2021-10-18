Contractor

The sales department is the heartbeat of every business. Competition is relatively high in every industry, and to gain a significant market share, you need strategic sales tactics and a team of A-players to execute. Sahil understood this early in his entrepreneurial journey and started to sharpen his sales skills from Day one.

Sahil’s turnaround story started in late 2019 when he transitioned from a marketing agency into an outsourced sales agency. During this time, Sahil saw an influx of online B2B Coaches and Consultants looking for high-ticket closers. Many of these coaches and consultants were solopreneurs and couldn't scale their business because they were already doing back-to-back sales and support calls.

After extensive research, Sahil brought on his first client and within 30 days sold $85,000 worth of product, which brought in $21,250 of commission. Sahil’s next thought was, “how do I 10X this”. The answer was simple, bring on seasoned sales reps and replicate the current process.

After helping sell close to $8M worth of revenue in less than 18 months for his clients, Sahil realized that B2B businesses could scale profitably with a remote outbound sales team but they didn’t have the systems needed to build and scale one.

That's when Sahil Started ClickTeams.io.

What are Click Teams

Clickteams.io specializes in building in-house remote outbound sales teams. To a significant advantage, their system allows them to source from anywhere in the world. They stand out because their competitors rely on cheap Virtual Assistants based in Asia or on warm leads acquired by paid advertising. Currently, 90% of the remote outbound sales team built by ClickTeams.io are North American teams who obtain most of their sales using tactics that don’t rely on paid advertising.

Sahil describes it as a system built by a B2B entrepreneur FOR B2B entrepreneurs.

ClickTeams.io further plans on selling $50M in revenue by the end of 2023 by becoming the market leader in building remote outbound sales teams for SaaS companies and marketing agencies, along with high-ticket coaches and consultants.

Overcoming Obstacles

ClickTeams.io faced challenges in their early days, such as sourcing high-quality sales reps. Sahil mentions that candidates would do a great job at selling themselves in interviews but would turn out to underperform once they were hired. Sahil then created a filtration system that allowed ClickTeams.io to perform a 48-hour audit call to ensure sales reps were onboarded without any hiccups on behalf of their clients.

The Brain Behind ClickTeams.io

The reason Clickteams.io is so significant is that it has a very competent founder. Sahil has lived in the trenches and has fulfilled every role imaginable in a sales department. He’s personally helped train over 175+ salespeople and has been a part of teams that have helped bring in over $2 billion in annual profits.

Conclusion

With success discovered at a young age, Sahil looks at success as when goals are met. The goals could be anything. For anyone out there looking to define success, look at accomplishing the goals you set. It could be anything from giving back to society, building a hospital, or buying a private jet. Sahil believes that goals are different for everybody, and so is success.