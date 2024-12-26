Agra, December 26: A gym trainer in Agra, identified as Sahil Sharma, has been accused of posing as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent to rape a Canadian woman of Indian origin. The Agra Police has registered an FIR against him and his accomplice, Arif Ali, for rape, criminal intimidation, and blackmail.

According to the complaint, Sahil befriended the woman on Tinder and met her at an Agra hotel in March 2024. During the meeting, he allegedly mixed intoxicants in her drink and raped her after she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, Sahil claimed to be a RAW agent and threatened her. He also proposed marriage. Kanpur Shocker: Tuition Teacher Runs Half-Naked on Street to Escape Sex Assault in Barra; Rape Case Registered Against Absconding Accused.

After the woman returned to Canada, Sahil continued to contact her, reminding her of his "RAW connections." In August, he invited her back to India to meet his mother. Upon her return, the woman alleges Sahil sexually assaulted her multiple times in Agra and Delhi. She was later introduced to Arif Ali, who also allegedly assaulted her in a hotel bathroom. Ujjain Rape Horror: Man Sexually Assaults Woman on Road, Onlookers Keep Recording Videos (Disturbing Visuals).

The woman claims she discovered she was pregnant and contacted Sahil, who threatened to share her private photos online. Both Sahil and Arif allegedly blackmailed her, forcing her to delete WhatsApp chats and photos.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 64 (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault to outrage modesty), and section 67 of the IT Act. The accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest them, said Agra DCP Suraj Rai.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

