The year 2020 has been life-changing in more ways than we ever expected. Most of our lifestyle activities have been taking place virtually, for good. Especially festivities and important life events like weddings and birthdays. While virtual weddings may miss its charm, like the warm hugs and the real presence, they are fun in their own ways. Attending virtual weddings are way easier and also currently in all our best interest BUT if you are going to participate in forthcoming marriage ceremonies, you might as well do it right. Here are a few things to keep in mind while attending virtual weddings now that the wedding season is officially upon us! How to Host Virtual Wedding Amid Coronavirus Crisis? Follow These Ideas and Say ‘I Do’ Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Virtual Backgrounds

It is important that you make it look like you're putting in efforts to attend the virtual wedding. While participating in the Zoom wedding, you might want to make sure that you are in a presentable background. If not possible, zoom or other virtual live streaming platforms offer you with a bunch of virtual backgrounds that you can make use of!

Gifts

Virtual weddings don't mean that it gives you a reason to be stingy in terms of gifts. You still ought to gift the couple something, just not physically! Here are a few virtual wedding gifts ideas you can explore like gift cards or spa tickets(online)

What Are You Planning to Wear?

A virtual wedding doesn't mean that you get to dress lousily. You don't want to meet a newlywed bride and groom in your sweats, do you? You can still get ready and be a part of the happy occasion. It will only signify that you are trying to put in enough enthusiasm on their big day.

The idea mainly is to convey that you are putting in the effort needed to show that you are really happy for them on their wedding day and that the current situation cannot come in between. You must let them know that despite not having a wedding in person, your love and concern hasn't diminished an inch.

