As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, here's our guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma.

Legal sports betting legislation is still under discussion in the state of Oklahoma, but you can still bet safely through these offshore sportsbooks below - something residents have been doing for decades.

Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites

While Bovada is our pick, there are plenty of other sports betting sites to choose from. Below, we've listed some of the best options, as well as the great deals and bonuses on offer with each.

Bovada - Super Bowl welcome bonus - $750 for new players BetOnline - Super Bowl Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250 BetUS - First three deposits get a 125% bonus MyBookie - 50% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 for Super Bowl Everygame - Super Bowl welcome bonus worth $500 BetWhale - 125% Deposit Bonus up to $1,250 BetNow - Up to 200% Super Bowl Deposit Bonus Jazz Sports - 100% Bonus up to $1000 + Risk-Free Bet SportsBetting.ag - Super Bowl Promo - 50% up to $500

Discover How to Bet on The Super Bowl in Oklahoma

Our guide below will tell you exactly how to bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma.

Step 1: Choose your sportsbook from our range of safe and reliable sites. Our top recommendation is Bovada, which offers a great user experience including more than 50 sports, as well as a fantastic loyalty and rewards system.

Step 2: Create an account and follow the registration process. For Bovada, just click the 'join now' button in the top right of the homepage. From there, follow the instructions and provide some basic personal details, such as your name, address, email and phone number.

Step 3: Deposit funds into your sportsbook account. Bovada is great due to the fact you can deposit via both credit card and cryptocurrency, giving you more freedom.

Step 4: And lastly, it's time to find your market and place your bet. You can explore the site until you find the market you're looking for, then choose your Super Bowl bets and add them to your bet slip.

Then, you just need to enter your wager amount and confirm the bet.

Oklahoma Sports Betting - Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in OK?

With sports betting still under review in Oklahoma, offshore sportsbooks are the only way to bet safely in the state.

These sites are registered overseas, meaning you don’t need to enter details like your Social Security Number to sign up.

The best offshore sportsbooks also allow betting from 18+ instead of 21+, but the biggest advantage comes in their actual offerings.

With less regulations to adhere to and no state taxes to pay, offshore sites have more competitive odds on the same markets you’d find on traditional sites. There are also a wider range of alternative game and player prop markets. We also advise you to have a look at those new betting websites.

Oklahoma Sports Betting Options for Super Bowl

As one of the world's biggest annual sporting events, the Super Bowl has a huge range of sports betting markets.

The options are almost endless, with hundreds of ways to bet. You can wager on in-game action like the half-time leaders or the total number of points, or even whether something will happen off-field like the first celebrity to be spotted on TV during the national anthem.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Player props are a huge market for Super Bowl betting on an online crypto casino. Prop bets are when you wager on if something will or won't happen during a game.

An example of this might be "Jalen Hurts to throw over/under two interceptions", or similar.

The popularity of player prop bets has only increased as fans gain access to more real time data and analysis.

This gives bettors the ability to look at the stats and make their picks with more information than ever before.

And it's this statistical view that makes player prop bets so popular, with sports bettors able to make well-thought-out predictions and win big money.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets

Game parlay bets are also a very popular Super Bowl betting market on sports betting apps that don't require ID.

With parlay betting, you select multiple bets on the same slip, and need each of them to be correct for the parlay bet to win.

Often, parlays are spread across multiple games. But you can also make a same game parlay bet on the Super Bowl, with each pick relating to the big game.

An example for this year's Super Bowl could look like:

Patrick Mahomes over 200+ passing yards

Travis Kelce first touchdown

Chiefs win +3

Parlay bets are popular because you can win very large amounts of money from a small initial bet.

But the downside is that there is far more risk involved due to every pick on the parlay needing to win.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Prop betting is one of the biggest parts of the Super Bowl, with some classic markets making the headlines each year.

There are the iconic markets seen every year, such as the length of national anthem, coin toss winner and colour of Gatorade thrown over the winning coach.

But below are some of the most obscure prop bets we've found that you can wager on for this year's Super Bowl.

Number of Time Taylor Swift Will Be Shown on TV:

Pop icon Taylor Swift is expected to be in the crowd supporting boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. You can therefore bet on how many times the star will be shown on TV throughout the game. Currently, most sportsbooks are offering this market at over/under 5.5 times.

Will Any Player or Coach Cry During The National Anthem:

The national anthem is always a popular prop bet, but you can also bet on if any of the players or coaches will cry during it. There are plenty of patriotic football players on both teams, with the emotion of the Super Bowl sometimes bringing out a tear or two.

Number of Beers Sold in The Stadium:

And last but not least, another great Super Bowl prop bet is one for the beer drinkers. With a capacity of 83,000 seats at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, there will be plenty of beers sold at the game. While not everyone in attendance will drink, those that do are probably going to have at least two beers each, meaning over 150,000 beers sold seems like a good bet.

