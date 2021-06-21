Passion motivates the significant figures of our era. Passion has led many to develop skills and abilities through autodidactism. Samantha Messias, for example, is a hyperrealistic artist whom you wouldn’t believe taught herself how to achieve the level of detail characterizing her artwork.

Samantha discovered her unique inclination for drawing when she was very young. As a victim of sexual abuse in her childhood, she tells the story of how shadows of evil actions shocked her to the point of making speaking hard for her. When asking her to describe the scene, police officers handed her pencils and paper. And instead of writing, Samantha drew.

Attention To Detail Leads To Powerful Pictures

As the years went by, drawing became an outlet for Samantha’s feelings, a silent language that helped highlight stories that inspire her. One thing that makes Messias one-of-a-kind is her attention to detail. Because she is self-taught, Samantha has found alternative methods to draw hyper-realistic art.

In her most recent interviews, she shares her technique: “In art school, they would have told you to start with the eyes and build your way out to the face.” She says, “I tried it, but I smudged all the graphite over my hand. My approach is to start from one corner and make your way up into columns. This method allows me to focus on the little details of the image. I see the image as little dots, little wiggles, brief lines, and it’s not until I push away from my desk that I see it as a whole”.

If an artist can develop this ability to see the tiny particles comprising life, just like Samantha, they will understand that those small moments make us who we are. The technique Samantha explains allows oneself to intensify and manipulate details, contrasts, and texture. Awakening emotion and curiosity into the heart of the observer.

Practice And Persevere

Samantha’s self-teaching practice does not end at technique. “I’m good at what I do because I draw every day,” she explains. Samantha has learned that practice makes perfect and turning your creative practice into a habit is vital to becoming successful. “Keep going. When life hits you, It’s okay to pause, but it’s not okay to quit. If you quit, you will never win,” shares the artist.

The three principles for a successful creative practice, according to Samantha, are consistency, perseverance, and resilience. “Without resilience, the first knockback will make you go home and cry.” As artists, we see the world differently and have the power to portray it in our craft, whether it is writing, painting, dancing, or other. As we let ourselves get exposed to the public, opinions will not wait.

Working on the right mindset and getting rid of fear are necessary to keep being authentic and climb the ladder towards our goals. “You are going to get trolls, but don’t give them any energy. Filter the critics”. Says Samantha, “Your mind can be very negative, it is a constant battle.” It is normal to feel as if we are not meeting our expectations, but we must never forget why we do what we do.

What motivates you? Is it sharing the stories of unique personalities worldwide, as it does to this young writer, or is it giving a voice to the unspoken topic of society, as it happens with Samantha? As she believes, “If you keep taking constant positive actions toward your goals, you will achieve them. Have your dreams and goals settled, write them down, and post them everywhere around the house. I have mine, even in my toilet. If you can see it, it is going to happen.”