As the fourth day of Valentine’s Week unfolds, the air is filled with more than just romance; it is filled with nostalgia and soft plush. Today, February 10, marks Teddy Day, a mid-week highlight where couples and friends exchange stuffed toys to signify warmth, security, and a "cuddle" that lasts even when they are apart.

While some may dismiss it as a commercialised trend, the psychology behind Teddy Day remains rooted in the concept of "transitional objects" items that provide physical comfort and reduce anxiety. In the fast-paced digital dating world of 2026, the tangible nature of a teddy bear offers a grounded sense of presence. Happy Teddy Day 2026: Wishes, Messages & HD Photos for Partners, Friends and Long-Distance.

What Day is Today in Valentine's Week 2026?

Today, February 10, 2026, is Teddy Day, the fourth day of Valentine's Week.

It is typically a day for gifting teddy bears or soft toys to symbolise comfort, warmth, and emotional security in a relationship. Valentine's Day 2026 Date and Week Calendar.

The Significance of Teddy Day in Valentine's Week

Coming right after Chocolate Day, Teddy Day shifts the focus from indulgence to companionship. Unlike flowers that wither or chocolates that are consumed, a teddy bear is a long-lasting keepsake. In modern gifting etiquette, the colour of the bear often carries a subtle subtext:

Red: Passion and deep love.

Pink: To show appreciation and grace.

Blue: To signify depth and stability in the relationship.

White: Symbolising a fresh start or purity of intent.

Fun Fact: A Presidential Legacy

The day’s namesake dates back to 1902 and U.S. President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt. After he famously refused to shoot a black bear during a hunting trip in Mississippi, a political cartoonist immortalised the moment. This inspired shopkeepers Morris and Rose Michtom to create the first "Teddy’s Bear," sparking a global phenomenon that has lasted over a century.

Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar for Remaining Days

If you're planning and don't know which day is next, here is the schedule for the rest of the week:

Date Day of the Week Valentine's Week Occasion Feb 10 Tuesday Teddy Day Feb 11 Wednesday Promise Day Feb 12 Thursday Hug Day Feb 13 Friday Kiss Day Feb 14 Saturday Valentine's Day

With Teddy Day concluding, the week moves into its more "action-oriented" phase. Tomorrow, February 11, will mark Promise Day, where the focus shifts from physical gifts to verbal commitments and the strengthening of trust.

