Jaimin Gupta, the managing director and promoter of brand Barcelona- India’s leading men’s wear fashion brand, announced today, that in consequence to the Barcelona B2B app launch in January 2022,the Company has received tremendous response from the retailers at PAN India level and now starts the scaling journey of App.

Barcelona for business, A B2B app offering a wide range of Fashion apparels in wholesale for Garment Retailers of India to allow Retailers to purchase stock in bulk in wholesale for their garment shops. The App is available in Android as well iOS. Jaimin Gupta, a business development veteran with immense exposure in the textile and retail sector, leads Barcelona’s nationwide expansion.

He stated that “We’re humbled to say, we have successfully registered 5000 plus retailers on the app, to which the Company has already fulfilled 800 plus orders”. In a mere span of two months, such accomplishment by the Company is worth an applause and the team has really made it clear Barcelona B2B app will the new age apparel Wholesale mart of India”

With more than 6 years of experience in all aspects of textile industry, Jaimin Gupta has been spearheading Stitched Textiles Limited with brilliance, by leading a core team of more than 300 employees, managing country wide 90 plus retail stores and is also expanding empanelling of nationwide retailers on the Barcelona B2B app with utmost zeal. Being insightful with his vision he has created a roadmap to empanel 10 lac garment shops of India to the Barcelona B2B app in the coming time.

Commenting on the milestone, he further stated that “Our development into the B2B App market, marks a breakthrough moment in the growth of Barcelona, as we introduce our best in class apparels to the retailers extensively”.

Our Group company VAXTEX COTFAB LIMITED has also planned to set up a 2nd Fabric and Garment manufacturing plant with production capacity of 1 crore metres and 10 Lac garments/ month to match the scaling demand of Barcelona garments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).