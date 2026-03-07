La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: La Liga 2025-26 leaders Barcelona travel to the Basque Country to face Athletic Club at San Mamés in a crucial Matchday 27 encounter. The fixture presents a significant test for Hansi Flick's side as they aim to extend their advantage at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club are seeking a vital home victory to bolster their push for European qualification. Barcelona Hit by Double Defensive Blow as Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde Suffer Hamstring Injuries.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 8.

Venue: San Mamés in Bilbao

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Atletico Madrid Edge Past Barcelona in Thrilling Copa del Rey Semi-Final To Book Place in Final.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Team News

Barcelona arrive in Bilbao sitting comfortably at the summit of La Liga, having capitalised on recent slip-ups by Real Madrid. However, head coach Hansi Flick faces considerable selection challenges, particularly in defence. Full-backs Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, forcing an immediate tactical reshuffle. Gerard Martín is expected to deputise at left-back, with Eric García returning from suspension to partner Pau Cubarsí in the centre of defence.

Currently ninth in the standings, Athletic Club are eager to utilise their strong home support to climb the tightly contested mid-table. The hosts face a major setback in the final third, with star winger Nico Williams ruled out due to an ongoing groin issue. Additionally, Yeray Álvarez is suspended, and midfielders Beñat Prados and Unai Eguiluz remain sidelined with long-term injuries. Despite these absences, the Basque side receives a significant defensive boost with the return of Aymeric Laporte

