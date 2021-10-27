Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married this December. A TOI report revealed that the bride and groom will be donning Sabyasachi collections. The designer is a favourite of every actress who gets married. He designed for Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Now, it seems it is Katrina Kaif's turn. The report suggests she would like to go for a raw silk ensemble for the wedding. We are pretty sure she will look nothing short of gorgeous. How are we so sure? Let's show you five images of Katrina in a Sabyasachi number and let the picture do all the talking. Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Spotted Together At Their Manager’s Office Amid Rumours Of December Wedding (View Pics).

The bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

If gorgeous had a face...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The flower queen

The dark charm

Only I know how much I love #KatrinaKaif + sabyasachi + black 😭😭😭😭😭 I am dying 😭😭😭😭 #Bharat pic.twitter.com/Zazs5KkuDJ — sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) June 4, 2019

A few months back, there were murmurs that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have gotten engaged in a small ceremony. Quite obviously, all parties concerned negated it. Even Sunny Kaushal said that they were surprised by the news. This piece of information has not been confirmed any of the actors. But as of now, nobody has denied it either. So should we celebrate it already?

