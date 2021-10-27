Rumours are rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating each other and are all set to take their relationship to the next level in December. Yes, the buzz is rife that the couple would be tying the knot in December. However, neither Katrina nor Vicky have mentioned anything about their relationship status or reacted to the wedding rumours. The duo was spotted together last evening (October 26) paying a visit to their manager Reshma Shetty’s office. The duo arrived and left in their respective cars. The two even waved at the paparazzi.

Rumoured Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

KatVick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

