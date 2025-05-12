May 12, 2025, Special Days: May 12, 2025, is a day of deep spiritual, medical, and global significance. It marks Kurma Jayanti, celebrating the turtle incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and Buddha Purnima (also known as Vesak), honouring the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha. This full moon day is also observed as Chitra Pournami and Vaishakha Purnima in various parts of India. On a global scale, it's International Nurses Day, appreciating the vital role of nurses in healthcare. It is also a major awareness day for chronic health conditions, including Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), Fibromyalgia, and related diseases, observed through events like ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia International Awareness Day, and the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases. Additional observances include International Day of Plant Health, National Hospital Day, National Women's Check-up Day, and quirky celebrations like National Nutty Fudge Day and National Tampon Day, spotlighting health, wellness, and awareness in diverse forms. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 12, 2025 (Monday)

Kurma Jayanti Buddha Purnima Vesak Chitra Pournami Vaishakha Purnima International Nurses Day National Women's Check-up Day Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Day World Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) Awareness Day National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia International Awareness Day International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases International Day of Plant Health International May 12th Awareness Day National Hospital Day National Nutty Fudge Day National Tampon Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 12, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:05 am on Monday, 12 May 2025 (IST)

6:05 am on Monday, 12 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:05 pm on Monday, 12 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rami Malek Katharine Hepburn (May 12, 1907 – June 29, 2003) Florence Nightingale (12 May 1820 – 13 August 1910) Malin Åkerman Emily VanCamp Ving Rhames Jiddu Krishnamurti (11 May 1895 – 17 February 1986) Jason Biggs Frenkie de Jong Adaa Khan Amrita Prakash Freddy Daruwala Priyanka Phogat Vikas Sethi (12 May 1976 – 8 September 2024) Kieron Pollard Asad Rauf (12 May 1956 – 14 September 2022) Marcelo

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 12

Robert Reed Death Anniversary: 12 May 1992 (age 59 years), Pasadena, California, United States

