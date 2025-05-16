May 16, 2025, Special Days: May 16, 2025, is marked by a diverse array of special observances. Spiritually, it is celebrated as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, a day devoted to Lord Ganesha. In India, Sikkim State Day commemorates the state's formation in 1975. Globally, it’s a day of innovation and appreciation, with events like the International Day of Light promoting science and technology, and International Virtual Assistants Day recognising the contributions of remote professionals. In the U.S., food lovers can enjoy National Barbecue Day, Coquilles St. Jacques Day, and National Mimosa Day. The day also embraces fun and self-expression with National Piercing Day, National Sea Monkey Day, Shades Day, and Waiters Day, acknowledging hospitality workers. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 16, 2025 (Friday)

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Sikkim State Day International Day of Light International Virtual Assistants Day National Barbecue Day in the United States National Coquilles St. Jacques Day National Mimosa Day National Piercing Day National Sea Monkey Day Shades Day Waiters Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 16, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:04 am on Thursday, 15 May 2025 (IST)

6:04 am on Thursday, 15 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:07 pm on Thursday, 15 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

IU Pierce Brosnan Megan Fox Janet Jackson Vicky Kaushal Tucker Carlson Joseph Morgan Thomas Brodie-Sangster Grigor Dimitrov Gardner Minshew Sonal Chauhan Shakti Arora Dharmesh Darshan Kulraj Randhawa Gabriela Sabatini

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 15

Andy Kaufman Death Anniversary: 16 May 1984 (age 35 years), United States

