May 15, 2025, Special Days: May 15, 2025, is marked by a variety of special observances across the globe. In India, Vrishabha Sankranti signifies the sun’s transition into Taurus, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. It is also the Jayanti of Sukhdev Thapar, honouring the freedom fighter’s legacy. Internationally, the International Day of Families promotes awareness of family-related issues, while Break The Glass Ceiling Day celebrates achievements against career barriers. Health awareness is highlighted through Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day, Global Accessibility Awareness Day, International MPS Awareness Day, and International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day. In the US, it’s National Chocolate Chip Day, National Aperitif Day, National Notebook Day, National Senior Fraud Awareness Day, and Peace Officers Memorial Day, paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 15, 2025 (Thursday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 15, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:03 am on Thursday, 15 May 2025 (IST)

6:03 am on Thursday, 15 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:06 pm on Thursday, 15 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sukhdev Thapar (15 May 1907 – 23 March 1931) Madhuri Dixit Andy Murray Ray Lewis Ram Pothineni Zara Tindall Ousmane Dembélé Paridhi Sharma K. Shivakumar Dayana Yastremska Patrice Evra

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 15

Field Marshal K M Cariappa Death Anniversary: 15 May 1993 (age 94 years), Bengaluru Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Death Anniversary: 15 May 2010 (age 86 years), Jaipur

