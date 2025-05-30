May 31, 2025, Special Days: May 31, 2025, is marked by a diverse range of observances around the world. It is World No Tobacco Day, promoting awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use. India honours Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti, celebrating the legacy of the great Maratha queen known for her wisdom and justice. Health awareness is also highlighted with Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day, educating people about this rare but serious infection. On a lighter note, smiles are encouraged on National Smile Day, while sweet lovers in the U.S. enjoy National Macaroon Day. Tech creativity is recognised on Web Designer Day, and nature lovers celebrate World Parrot Day, advocating for the protection of these vibrant birds. Additionally, the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday, adds cultural richness to the day with boat races and remembrance. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 31, 2025 (Saturday)

World No Tobacco Day Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day National Smile Day National Macaroon Day in the United States Web Designer Day World Parrot Day Dragon Boat Festival

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 31, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:00 am on Saturday, 31 May 2025 (IST)

6:00 am on Saturday, 31 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:12 pm on Saturday, 31 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Clint Eastwood, American actor and film director Joe Namath, American american football quarterback Colin Farrell, Irish actor Brooke Shields, American actress Normani, American singer Lea Thompson, American actress and singer Sobhita Dhulipala, Indian actress Azealia Banks, American rapper and singer-songwriter Archie Panjabi, English actress Vir Das, Indian comedian and actor Ahilyabai Holkar, Former Indian Queen of the Malwa kingdom (31 May 1725 – 13 August 1795) VJ Andy, British TV personality Steve Bucknor, Jamaican cricket umpire Marco Reus, German footballer Iga Świątek, Polish tennis player

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 31

Kamala Suraiyya Death Anniversary: 31 May 2009 (age 75 years), Pune

