May 30, 2025, Special Days: May 30, 2025, marks the observance of several significant and diverse occasions. Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion to Lord Ganesha, while Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day honours the fifth Sikh Guru’s supreme sacrifice. World MS Day raises global awareness about multiple sclerosis and the challenges faced by those living with it. National Heat Awareness Day reminds people to stay safe during extreme temperatures. National E-Bike Day promotes sustainable travel through electric bicycles, and National Creativity Day encourages innovation and imagination in all forms. Meanwhile, Hindi Journalism Day commemorates the rich history of Hindi-language journalism. Additionally, some may light-heartedly observe Fakesgiving, a playful, unofficial celebration. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 30, 2025 (Friday)

Vinayaka Chaturthi Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day Fakesgiving World MS Day National Heat Awareness Day National E-Bike Day National Creativity Day Hindi Journalism Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 30, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:00 am on Friday, 30 May 2025 (IST)

6:00 am on Friday, 30 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:12 pm on Friday, 30 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Paresh Rawal, Indian actor and former Member of the Lok Sabha Idina Menzel, American actress and singer Jennifer Winget, Indian actress Steven Gerrard, English football manager and former player Im Yoon-ah, South Korean singer and actress Kirti Kulhari, Indian actress Krushna Abhishek, Indian actor and comedian Ravichandran, Indian actor and director Ness Wadia, Indian businessman Resul Pookutty, Indian sound designer Eddie Nketiah, English footballer

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 30

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Death Anniversary: 30 May 1606 (age 43 years), Lahore, Pakistan Rituparno Ghosh Death Anniversary: 30 May 2013 (age 49 years), Kolkata

May 29, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).