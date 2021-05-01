Getting a job in today’s world is a skill in itself, one that needs to be mastered and executed to perfection every step of the way. Employment requirements keep getting stricter by the day, and the world has been thrown into an uncertain state with no end in sight. People are going out of jobs while new ones are being created that hire only employees that stand out. With her years of experience spanning about two decades in the business and recruiting world, Michelle Perchuk set out to change things and make an impact with all the experience she has garnered over the years. Launching MTV Coaching to bridge the gap between job aspirants and the jobs of their dreams, Michelle Perchuk aims to impart real knowledge about the hiring process and what candidates need to do or know to land the job of their dreams.

Michelle has worked with many Fortune 1000 companies and their leadership teams. She has also worked with hiring managers, human resources professionals, and C-Suite executives in New York and other cities in the United States. Michelle’s journey started as a consultant on Wall Street before she pivoted into her own business, which she did for eight years. Now, her experience, through her coaching practice, is about to change lives and get people closer to their dreams.

Michelle Perchuk has always been passionate about helping people and seeing them succeed. She takes pride in being a part of success stories, and it is part of what inspired her to launch MTV Coaching. She recently partnered with the audio-only learning platform, Knowable, as a teacher, where she gets up-close-and-personal with people looking to tap from her wealth of experience and knowledge. On Knowable, she is known as “The DaVinci Career Coach” and her approach to teaching people how to find new jobs entail drawing inspiration from history’s greatest artists such as Leonardo DaVinci, Michaelangelo, Remembrandt, Andy Warhol, Picasso and Frida Kahlo. She has an eleven-lesson course that explores the lives of these great artists with respect to how they can influence an individual to make decisions that will help them in their job-securing procedure. Michelle Perchuk teaches how artistry and the hiring process can converge to boost a person’s career.

Michelle’s main goal is to reduce the frustration that many fresh college graduates and young professionals face in the job market. “Many people are lost and frustrated with the uncertainty of the job market today because of the global pandemic crisis. The situation is complex and is overwhelming because we don’t see the end in sight. But it doesn’t have to be this way; there is a way to find clarity in chaos, and that’s what we set out to do with MTV Coaching,” she says.

As an International Coaching Federation certified coach, Michelle Perchuk published a book titled “Swimming in the Talent Pool,” which contains interviews of more than 30 C-Suite executives from companies like Scholastic, Citigroup, New York Times, and AIG. Her multi-faceted expertise in both business and the recruiting industry has seen her place thousands of job applicants in different top companies globally. Michelle Perchuk has answers to most of the pressing questions that job seekers have. Her coaching practice, MTV Coaching, helps these candidates get more precise answers to their questions and gain clarity on how to navigate the job-seeking process and become stand-out candidates.