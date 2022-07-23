Mumbai, July 23: A Nagpur teenager, Vedant Deokate (15), participated in an online coding contest. The teen not only won the contest but also landed a dream job with an Rs.33 lakh salary package at a US firm. Sadly, the firm withdrew the offer after finding out that Vedant was only 15.

Vedant came across a website development competition link while scrolling through his Instagram account on his mother's old laptop. He decided to enter the contest and finished his task in about two days, writing more than 2000 lines of code, reported TOI. Kalash Gupta, IIT Delhi Student, Cracks Season 10 of TCS CodeVita, Becomes ‘World’s Top Coder’.

The competition landed him dream job as Vedant bagged a Rs 33 lakh per annum job at an advertising firm in New Jersey, United States. The firm wanted Vedant to join their HRD team and to assign work and manage the coders. However, the offer was withdrawn after the firm found out he was just 15.

The agency asked Vedant to not be disappointed and asked him to contact the company after he is done with his education. Vedant was chosen from 1000 entries from across the world.

