Miss Universe 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Online: The time is here for Miss Universe 2022 competition, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 2023. With an estimated 500 million viewers, the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant is reasonably anticipated, and fans cannot stop searching for free live stream. It is one of the most viewed international events, and at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 86 contestants will be vying for the title of Miss Universe this year. Miss Universe 2022 Top 10 Predictions: Divita Rai of India, Celeste Cortesi of the Philippines, Alicia Faubel of Spain Are Favourites To Win Crown at 71st Miss Universe.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe competition, bringing the crown home after a 21-year absence. She follows Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen as the third Miss Universe to represent India. This time 'Miss Universe India' Divita Rai is one of the 86 contestants vying for the title.

Miss Universe 2022 Pageant Date, Time and Where to Watch

The Miss Universe competition will begin at 6:30 am on Sunday, January 15. (IST). The event will take place on Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where to Watch Miss Universe 2023 for free in India?

The Ernest N. Morial Convention in New Orleans will serve as the broadcast location for Miss Universe 2023. Viewers in India can watch the gala event live on the official Facebook and YouTube profiles for the JKN18 channel in addition to streaming it on Voot, owned by VIACOM 18.

India's representative for Miss Universe 2023- Divita Rai

Divita Rai will compete in the Miss Universe pageant as India's representative. Divita Rai, a native of Karnataka, was selected as LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 by former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Professional model and architect Rai enjoys painting, badminton, basketball, reading, listening to music, and painting.

Watch The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition

This year's Miss Universe pageant will not be hosted by Steve Harvey, who gained notoriety for declaring the incorrect winner in 2015 and making Harnaaz Sandhu meow like a cat on stage. Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Hollywood actress Jeannine Mai Jenkins will serve as the event's hostesses this year. Catriona Gray, the 2018 Miss Universe, and Zuri Hall, a reporter for "Access Hollywood," will be the backstage commentators.

