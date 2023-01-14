The Miss Universe 2022 is here, and the event will be live-streamed on January 14 across the globe. The 71st Miss Universe pageant, which was slated to take place last month, was postponed so as not to clash with the FIFA World Cup 2022. Miss Universe 2022 has over 86 contestants from various parts of the world competing for the crown. Miss Universe contestant from India - Divita Rai, has already turned heads with her Sone Ki Chidiya costume; while Miss Universe Ukraine 2022 - Viktoriia Apanasenko - left people stunned with her Battle Angel costume. As we anticipate the Miss Universe 2022 Live Steam, here are the top 10 predictions for who will be Miss Universe 2022. Miss Universe 2022 Winner Predictions: Top 5 Favourite Contenders Who Can Win the Crown at the 71st Edition of the Beauty Pageant Final (See Pics).

The Miss Universe contest has been one of the most anticipated events where models get an opportunity to win the crown and make a mark for their country on this international podium. Miss Universe 2022 has various interesting and exciting entries. From the return of Seychelles into the Miss Universe competition with Gabriella Gonthier, Miss Universe Seychelles 2022, to Bhutan’s debut at the Miss Universe 2022 with Tashi Coden. And here are our top 10 Miss Universe 2022 contestants who might bag the crown!

Evlin Abdulla Khalifa, Miss Bahrain Universe 2022 Anna Sueangam-Iam, Miss Thailand Universe 2022 Arijana Podgajski, Miss Croatia Universe 2022 Divita Rai, Miss India Universe 2022 Celeste Cortesi, Miss Philippines Universe 2022 Laksmi De Neefe Suardana, Miss Indonesia Universe 2022 Lia Claxton, Miss British Virgin Islands Universe 2022 Tashi Choden, Miss Bhutan Universe 2022 Viktoriia Apanasenko, Miss Ukraine Universe 2022 Alicia Faubel, Miss Spain Universe 2022

The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition LIVE

Usually, 90 contestants compete in the Miss Universe competition. This year, over 86 contestants are sure to be there at the event, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can catch the Miss Universe 2022 Live Stream in India at 6.30 am IST on January 15 on various platforms online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).