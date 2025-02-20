Mumbai, February 19: The prestigious beauty festival, 'Miss World', is set to return to India for its 72nd edition. Telangana has been chosen to host the global event in 2025, spanning from May 7th to May 31st. The opening and closing ceremonies, along with the grand finale, are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad. An official announcement was made by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO, Miss World Limited, along with Ms. Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government of Telangana, Tourism, Culture, Heritage and Youth Affairs Department.

Julia Morley expressed her excitement about this collaboration saying, "We are delighted to bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to Telangana, a state that beautifully represents its rich culture, innovation, and hospitality. Partnering with the Telangana government allows us to showcase its incredible heritage and dynamic growth to a global audience. This collaboration is not just about hosting the Miss World Festival; it's about empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and making a lasting impact through our shared commitment to beauty with a purpose."

Sharing a similar sentiment, Ms. Smita Sabharwal stated, "Telangana is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 72nd Miss World 2025, welcoming the world to witness a land where beauty is not just what meets the eye; it is what resonates with its land, people, culture, and traditions. Telangana is a place where every festival is a spectacle of joy, where every hand that crafts tells a story of skill and devotion—this is Telangana, a reflection of what true beauty symbolizes ."

She added, “Hosting the 72nd Miss World Festival is to tell the world that Telangana is ready—ready to showcase its spirit, its warmth, and its boundless potential.” 'Miss World' will be bringing together participants from over 120 countries and territories competing for the coveted title. The nations’ representatives are scheduled to arrive in Telangana on May 7th. The reigning 'Miss World', Krystyna Pyszková from Czechia will be crowning her successor on May 31st.

