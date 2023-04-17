This year, Nandini Gupta won the title of Miss India, who hails from Rajasthan. She was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on April 15. Having said that, Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang grabbed the third spot. However, just in case you want to know all about Nandini, who will represent India at Miss World pageant, fret not, as we've got you covered. Let's check out some important deets about our Miss India 2023. Nandini Gupta Wins Femina Miss India World 2023; Shreya Poonja and Thounaojam Strela Luwang Crowned Runners-Up!

Who is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini Gupta is from Kota. She happens to be just 19-years-old and always dreamt of being Miss India since she was 10. Reportedly, educational qualification wise, she has completed her schooling from St Paul's Senior Secondary School. She also holds a degree in business management from Lala Lajpat Rai College.

Nandini Gupta's Crowning Moment:

Nandini's Official Instagram Account:

Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra Inspires Nandini

In a conversation with the pageant, Nandini had revealed that it's Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra, who inspire her. “The most influential person in my life is Sir Ratan Tata, the man who does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by millions and always grounded,” she mentioned. Miss India 2023 Winner Is Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan, To Represent at Miss World 2024 (View Pics From Femina Miss World India Finale).

Miss India 2023 Winner Posing With Runners-Up:

"Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, who received the national title at a very young age, likewise she made India proud at the National and International level. She gave back to society and excelled as an actor. She inspires people, has a great sense of humour and has the zeal to gain more as she grows,” she added.

Nandini to Represent India

After being crowned as Miss India 2023, Nandini Gupta will now represent India at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant, which will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Lastly, congratulations to Gupta for making India proud.

