Risen from ashes and made a fortune, he is truly an inspiration for many who want to race ahead in life.

One man who has reached the pinnacles of success with his constant entrepreneurial success is Michael Jay, who has conquered the business realm across California, at the same time doing his bit for the community. It's a great achievement indeed for a young man of 30 to attain success, which many are unable to even at a later stage in life.

Success has made him more inclined towards social giving, and he is constantly in a bid to lend his hands of support for noble causes, the more recent one being the development of a cryptocurrency project called '$SAINT', a charity token that will donate its proceeds to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Furthermore, he is racing ahead of time in building up an empire which would benefit hordes in the near future.

Let's take a walk down memory lane to know more about this young man who has taken up the task to reach out to causes that are designed for the welfare of the human race. His life started in the by lanes of Philadelphia, coming from a family who had to struggle for two square meals, and never being able to complete his schooling.

Work was the need of the hour to sustain himself and that made him start his career as an electrician, which gradually transitioned into his own business by the time he was 20. "At that point of time I had the option to either join the best trade union in Philadelphia or start an outdoor advertising business with a close friend. I decided to choose the latter and ended up in Los Angeles in 2007," says Michael.

The initial days were filled with lots of challenges and tough times, but he sailed through smoothly as he was determined to make it big at any cost. His struggles finally paid off when he established his first restaurant named Hudson in West Hollywood in 2009, followed by another named Churchill within a span of two years.

What followed were a series of establishments which included two juice bars in LA called Little West, formerly known as Clover Juice. Gradually he entered into the LA nightlife industry by opening a plush nightclub in West Hollywood — DBA, which was followed by one more restaurant called 57 in downtown LA. Simultaneously, he started working for the welfare of the community by occupying the position of the Vice Chair person of West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

There has been no stopping since and Michael had during these years acquired an electrical contracting license, a real estate license and a general contracting license to move ahead and create more opportunities which had him establish his construction company called 310 Builders Inc which built around 60 cultivation facilities across the state. "My sole purpose is to change lives through my endeavours and I have been successful to a great extent till date and will continue giving my best for the welfare of the society," concludes Michael.