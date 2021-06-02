It’s a honor to speak with you today why don’t you give us some details about you and your story how did you get to where you are today?

Thank you, My name is Nazim Adira I’m a business consultant specializing in personal credit restoration and business credit. I started back in 2006 I had establish really good credit when I was 23 years old and bought three income properties at the age of 24 all 100% financed. I was renting the properties Out for cash flow but in 2008 the real estate market crashed & My tenants could no longer afford their mortgages and I foreclosed one home and had a to short sale the other two. I had a 750 Fico when I purchased my properties back in 2006. After the market crashed my fico score was in the low 400s. I was completely devastated and I ended up homeless sleeping on my car in Los Angeles I hit an all time low. I was literally showering in 24 hour fitness showering brushing my teeth and getting dressed inside the gym locker room, after I will work out and then I would leave out for the day. During this time I was on unemployment and I spent the last money I had a mentorship programs online and I study YouTube all day and night in my spare time for about a total of 600 hours of research plus the mentorship programs that I was in gave me the education plus the tools that I needed to reestablish my credit within a six-month time period. That’s when I realize I could help people in need of credit repair.

I’m sure your success has not come easily what challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

The challenges I had to overcome was myself! Lol I was in my own way with the way I thought some of my old bad habits had to die and I had to find environments that would inspire me to stay focused so I could thrive in and find the best version Of myself because I Had a 3-year-old daughter at the time & used to Have nightmares in my car about not being able to provide for her. That’s what forced a change in me to transform my mindset to help my situation because I knew no one was coming to save me, I couldn’t blame anyone but my self for my poor Financial decisions.

Let’s talk about the work you do & why someone should work with you over your Opposition

I pride Myself in creating and online DIY curriculum & And books. The curriculum is called young driven and sophisticated and it’s now available on my website, it literally teaches you how to learn all the services that I provide in a powerpoint curriculum.