Nitesh yadav ,Delhi-based social media influencer known as @classsy_vogue has almost 3.6million Instagram followers!)

Social media has offered many avenues for people to help them build an audience and make the most of the people who have paid attention to them. Many of these influencers are becoming well-known on social media, and Nitesh Yadav is one.

Nitesh Yadav is a model and Instagram sensation. Nitesh is an Indian fashion model who rose to prominence thanks to his Instagram account. He began his career as a model and rose to fame thanks to his Instagram account, where he shares photographs of his muscular physique. Thanks to all of the paid agreements with major brands, he also makes a stable livelihood.

He's made a lot of noise in the fitness and celebrity worlds. He is a proactive man who has used the colors of his constant and persistent efforts to paint the canvas of his dreams.

Nitesh Yadav enjoys modeling, but due to his family's happiness, he began to focus on his studies and completed a Bachelor's in Computer Application (BCA). However, due to increased competition, he considered pursuing a Master's in Computer Application (MCA) to fulfill their family's dream. Still, the most important thing is that he has never given up on his dream of becoming a successful model and influencer.

He has a million Instagram followers, and an Amazon verified blog. He believes that the fundamentals of fashion and lifestyle are straightforward to incorporate into day-to-day living to add color to our otherwise monotonous lives. Fashion and lifestyle are also essential for us in our society.