Ramadan or Ramazan is the month dedicated to fasting, prayers, and reflection that will commence from Friday, 1 April 2022 in India. Fasting during Ramadan is an important ritual, except for those whose health prevents them from staying hungry for a long time. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that lasts 29-30 days depending on the sightings of the crescent moon. The first and last dates of Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar. The customary practice is to fast from dawn to sunset and also abstain from alcoholic drinks, saying cuss words, and performing wrong actions. The pre-dawn meal before the sawm is called the suhur, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is called iftar. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

During the holy month, relatives and family members get together to exchange greetings, recite prayers, and relish delicious food items and sweetmeats. Along with this, the females in the family decorate their hands with attractive Mehndi designs with intricate details. Women adorn their hands, wrists, arms, shoulders, and feet sometimes before the Ramazan party with henna. Ramadhan's special mehndi designs have a festive feeling to them. You can even add embellishments to the mehndi with stones and glitter to complete the look. We have gathered some distinctive and easy peasy Mehndi ideas below that you must try during the auspicious month.

Ramadan 2022 Mehndi Pattern

Simple And Pretty Ramazan Henna Ideas

Crescent Moon Mehndi Design Idea For Ramadan 2022

Stunning Ramadan Theme Henna Pattern Tutorial Video

Latest Mehndi Ideas For Ramadan Month

Choose a group of designs that will look decent in your hands. Mostly the henna patterns are in an ornate or crescent moon design with beautiful stars, which symbolize the month of Ramadan. One more tip is, for darker skin shade, you can apply a variety of different colours, such as white or red, or you can combine two colors simultaneously, such as dark brown and light brown.

