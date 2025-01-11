Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘worried’ for Ben Affleck after the Los Angeles wildfires forced him to evacuate his USD 20.5 million Pacific Palisades home. A source revealed to Page Six that JLo has been particularly anxious about her estranged husband’s safety ever since “she heard he was evacuated”. Despite their divorce, which is set to be finalised in February, JLo has ‘offered her support’ during this difficult time. “She reached out as soon as she heard about Ben’s home possibly being in danger and that he was evacuated,” the source added. Earlier photos of Ben fleeing his residence in his car and heading to ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house went viral. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Ben Affleck Evacuates to Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner’s Home Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire.

LA Wildfires Leave Jennifer Lopez ‘Worried’ for Ben Affleck

