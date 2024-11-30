As Thanksgiving festivities continue to make headlines, Jennifer Lopez has shared a festive moment of her own, posting a photo of herself with a roasted turkey. The post comes shortly after her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, was spotted celebrating the holiday with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On November 28, Affleck and Garner were seen together serving meals to the unhoused community in Los Angeles through the Midnight Mission. Their Thanksgiving celebration quickly went viral, sparking joy among fans who admired their continued amicable relationship post-divorce. Despite their separation, Affleck and Garner’s shared commitment to family and community was on full display. Ex-Couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for a Heartwarming Thanksgiving Celebration (View Pics).

However, amidst the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s reunion, Jennifer Lopez, who is currently navigating her own separation from Affleck, posted her own holiday moment. Lopez shared a picture of herself with a roasted turkey, celebrating the season in her own way. Though the holiday season is often a time for family reunions and warm gatherings, the public’s attention was divided between the two former couples. Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck, Legal Docs Reveal No Prenup – Reports.

Jennifer Lopez’s Thanksgiving Day Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Garner’s Thanksgiving Celebration Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck vibes (@ben_affleckvibes)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has been facing challenges. Reports surfaced earlier this year, indicating that the couple was experiencing tension, and rumours of a possible separation began to circulate. Despite numerous reports of their ongoing divorce, Lopez and Affleck have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their relationship.

