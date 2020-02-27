Kissing Tips and Tricks: Date With Her? Here's How to Make the First Move

French Kiss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ever been on a first date and wondered how to take things forward from there? Initiating the first kiss while being on a first date with someone is extremely crucial as the future of your entire relationship depends upon it. While you don't want to come across as a too desperate person, you also don't want to miss out on the opportunity to let the person know that you like them and wouldn't mind going out on another date with them. And that's why, kissing on the first date can be quite tricky. Difference Between Smooching & French Kiss: Types of Kisses and What do They Mean.

The first kiss is always truly special and it's all about the timing and how you get it right. If you really like this person and want things to work out between the two of you, it's important you take the first initiative rather thoughtfully. So, how do you actually kiss on your first date make the first move? Here's taking a look at a few tips and tricks.

Find out if your date is interested

The first and foremost important thing to do here is to figure out if your date is actually interested in going out with you for the second time. If she throws hints at catching up again or simply saying how she had a really great time with you, take your cue. And once you've dropped her home, just before she leaves when you are about to say your goodbyes, lean in for a kiss.

Take her permission

Has she been dropping hints about being interested and leaving it at that? Well, some women solemnly rely on men to make the first move and initiate the first kiss. So if she has been subtle about it, it probably does mean that she's interested in you. While you're on your date with her, you could always take her permission to kiss her if you're interested in her too.

Is your date calling you over just after the first date?

This can be too much to expect while on the first date but to each to their own, you know! What if she really likes your company and invites you over? Well, in that case, she's probably in for something more than just a kiss!

Not to mention, you don't want it to be awkward between the two of you so it's always better to first be affirmative about how she feels about you. Once you've gathered that she is equally interested in kissing you, you can boldly go ahead and make the first move.