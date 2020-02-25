Difference Between Smooching & French Kiss: Types of Kisses and What do They Mean

Kiss (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Kissing is always a blissful experience and there are no doubts about that! Whether it is a simple forehead kiss or a passionate lip-to-lip kiss, a kiss is always truly special and speaks volumes about a person’s state of mind. Also, sometimes it’s just better to not have sex and have a rather cosy makeout session with your partner. There are different types of kisses that can help you step up your makeout game. Take cues from these different types of kisses to make your makeout session spicier and more interesting. First Date Tips: 5 Crucial Things to Observe in Your Partner That May Say a Lot!

The Lip Kiss

This one’s the most common and there’s nothing about it that you may not be aware of. There may be times when you wouldn’t want to talk to your partner and just be with them. By planting warm kisses on their lips, you’d let your ‘mouth’ do all the talking!

The French Kiss

The infamous French kiss is another popular kiss. We have all tried it but not everyone can get a French kiss right. French kiss is one of the most romantic forms of intimacy and can leave your partner wanting for more. Just in case you don’t know how to French kiss, all you gotta do is let your partner suck your tongue while you kiss their lips and vice versa.

Neck Kiss

Kissing on the neck can turn on almost anyone! It is one of the most sensuous forms of foreplay and one of the most underrated ones too. A passionate kiss on the neck, followed by a licking session can work wonders for your sex life. It will only lead to better and hotter sex. This one’s the most sensual so we’d suggest you don’t go for it unless you wanna take things to the next level!

Forehead Kiss

A forehead kiss is kinda sweet and a non-sexual kiss. It is marked as an adorable gesture when a guy or a girl kiss their partner on the forehead. It usually indicates that the person really cares about you.